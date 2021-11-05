Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,073.33 ($66.28).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,450 ($58.14) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,398.50 ($57.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,952.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,649.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a market cap of £72.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

