Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $661.09

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 661.09 ($8.64) and traded as high as GBX 704.80 ($9.21). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 699 ($9.13), with a volume of 949,828 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.46) to GBX 753 ($9.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 626.86 ($8.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 705.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 662.39. The company has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 40.08.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

