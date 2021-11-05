Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 262,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,591. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.26. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

