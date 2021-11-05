RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RH were worth $30,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in RH by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in RH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in RH by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $662.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $672.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $671.91. RH has a fifty-two week low of $366.93 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

