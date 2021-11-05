Reviewing FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) & Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Biloxi Marsh Lands alerts:

Biloxi Marsh Lands has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.25, suggesting that its stock price is 625% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and FOMO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biloxi Marsh Lands $10,000.00 251.00 -$990,000.00 N/A N/A FOMO $90,000.00 106.24 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

Biloxi Marsh Lands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FOMO.

Profitability

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biloxi Marsh Lands N/A N/A N/A FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of FOMO shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands and FOMO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biloxi Marsh Lands 0 0 0 0 N/A FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. engages in owning and managing marsh lands. It focuses on the mineral activities such as lease bonuses, delay rentals, and royalties on oil and natural gas productions. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.