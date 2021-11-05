Reviewing Denbury (NYSE:DEN) & APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Denbury has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.76, suggesting that its stock price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Denbury and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 1 4 0 2.80 APA 0 7 9 1 2.65

Denbury presently has a consensus price target of $92.55, suggesting a potential upside of 6.75%. APA has a consensus price target of $31.89, suggesting a potential upside of 9.67%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Denbury.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denbury and APA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $750.71 million 5.79 -$1.48 billion N/A N/A APA $4.44 billion 2.48 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -26.93

Denbury has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -106.78% -70.74% -42.56% APA 11.43% -145.33% 4.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

APA beats Denbury on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

