Reviewing CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) & Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CTT – Correios De Portugal has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CTT – Correios De Portugal and Outokumpu Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A Outokumpu Oyj 1 1 8 0 2.70

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and Outokumpu Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTT – Correios De Portugal $851.29 million N/A $19.04 million N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj $6.44 billion 0.44 -$132.51 million ($0.16) -19.19

CTT – Correios De Portugal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outokumpu Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and Outokumpu Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTT – Correios De Portugal N/A N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj 1.82% 4.51% 1.90%

Summary

Outokumpu Oyj beats CTT – Correios De Portugal on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services. The company operates a retail network of 2,370 contact points with 539 post offices; 1,831 postal agencies; and 1,933 stamp sale points, as well as 117 automatic stamp vending machines and 14 automatic postal product vending machines. It also operates a sorting network of three production and logistics centers, 5 logistics and delivery centers, and a transport network with 3,697 vehicles. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products. The Long Products offers applications such as springs, wires, surgical equipment, automotive parts, and construction. The Other Operations segment comprises of electricity, nickel warrants, internal commissions, and services. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

