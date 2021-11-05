Reviewing Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) & New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 35.30% 3.88% 2.52% New Residential Investment 39.50% 13.83% 1.93%

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agree Realty and New Residential Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $248.57 million 19.42 $91.38 million $3.23 21.68 New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.73 -$1.41 billion $1.46 7.82

Agree Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Residential Investment. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agree Realty and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 1 6 0 2.86 New Residential Investment 0 1 12 0 2.92

Agree Realty currently has a consensus target price of $79.61, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. New Residential Investment has a consensus target price of $12.06, suggesting a potential upside of 5.66%. Given Agree Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Agree Realty pays out 84.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Residential Investment pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Agree Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

