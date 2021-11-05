Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ROIC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,868. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

