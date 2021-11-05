Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $58.56. 27,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

