Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sealed Air Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of SEE opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.