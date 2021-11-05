Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Churchill Downs in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $4.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $229.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $166.17 and a one year high of $262.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

