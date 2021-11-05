Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ATN International, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for ATN International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Get ATN International alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATNI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ATNI stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. ATN International has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $52.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $678.82 million, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.16.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.