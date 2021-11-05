Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $60,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,834 shares of company stock worth $14,514,252 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $277.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 131.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.33. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.