Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 421,700 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 421,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Fluor worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

