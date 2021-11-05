Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

