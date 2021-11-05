Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Lightspeed POS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 37.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after acquiring an additional 273,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 3.57.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.