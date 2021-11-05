Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.78% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $12.60 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.