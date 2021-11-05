Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,366 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTHR shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 26.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

