Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7,092.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGMO opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

