Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 357,500 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3,317.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,276 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 302,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 603,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.