Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 4,169,123 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $41.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,117 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
Further Reading: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.