Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 4,169,123 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $41.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,117 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.