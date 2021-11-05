REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Announces Earnings Results

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.27% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.
NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. 7,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.
In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RGNX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
Featured Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.