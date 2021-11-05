REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Announces Earnings Results

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.27% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. 7,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REGENXBIO stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of REGENXBIO worth $18,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGNX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

