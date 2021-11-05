Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Gap Down to $647.63

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $647.63, but opened at $602.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $604.94, with a volume of 25,543 shares.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.53.
The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.53.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,603 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.86, for a total value of $4,040,111.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,501.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
