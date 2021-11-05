Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Gap Down to $647.63

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $647.63, but opened at $602.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $604.94, with a volume of 25,543 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.53.

The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,603 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.86, for a total value of $4,040,111.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,501.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

