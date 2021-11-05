Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,169 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises approximately 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 907,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after acquiring an additional 42,768 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 107,584.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 83.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 201.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 427,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,705,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,026. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE ARW traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.98. 3,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,667. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.