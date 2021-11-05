Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,621 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

AAPL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.15. 965,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,911,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average of $140.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.