Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Barclays raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

SIRI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 630,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,616,326. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

