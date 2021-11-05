Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 875,223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,228 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 348,217 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares during the period.

Shares of IRWD stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

