Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Delek US worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.78. 12,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,129. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

