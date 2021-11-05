Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives $33.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,256. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

