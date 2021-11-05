Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s (RCDTF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

