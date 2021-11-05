Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB):

10/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/27/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/27/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,900 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/27/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,170 ($93.68) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/26/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/26/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/26/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/1/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/30/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/24/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/24/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/23/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/22/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/20/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/15/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/9/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

