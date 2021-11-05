Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $80.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Realty Income stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 37.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 15.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,963 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Realty Income by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

