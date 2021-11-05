Raymond James Increases Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $33.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LTHM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 45,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,081. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.20. Livent has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

