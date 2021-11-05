Raymond James Increases Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $33.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LTHM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.
Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 45,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,081. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.20. Livent has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $31.34.
In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
