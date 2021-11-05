Raymond James Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$15.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.84.

ERF stock traded up C$0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.41. 1,516,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,177. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

