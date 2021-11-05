Raymond James Analysts Give Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) a C$7.00 Price Target

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has been given a C$7.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.42. 362,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,225. The firm has a market cap of C$955.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.05. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$4.58 and a twelve month high of C$10.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,167 shares in the company, valued at C$938,876.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $191,870.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.