Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.90 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SVI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.55 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$6.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.12.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

