Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 81.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129,800 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1,474.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.90 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

