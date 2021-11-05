Rate3 (RTE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $78,736.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Rate3 has a market cap of $593,900.24 and approximately $78,736.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00054737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00250832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00097094 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

