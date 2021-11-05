Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas Sells 50,000 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average is $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after acquiring an additional 217,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

