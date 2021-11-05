Randall D. Rogers Sells 15,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

