Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ralph Lauren worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $8,343,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $35,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $124.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.