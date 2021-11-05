Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Down to $19.00

Shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $16.84. Rallybio shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 4 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLYB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rallybio stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

