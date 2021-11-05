R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 720079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,872 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.62.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.
