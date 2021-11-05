R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 720079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,872 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.62.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

