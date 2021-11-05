Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.33.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of QBR.B stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$30.34. 478,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,041. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$29.45 and a 52-week high of C$36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.37.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.