Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.33.

Shares of QBR.B stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$30.34. 478,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,041. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$29.45 and a 52-week high of C$36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.37.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

