Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

QBCRF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of QBCRF remained flat at $$24.47 during trading hours on Friday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

