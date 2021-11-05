QuarkChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $195.50 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $195.50 million and $14.93 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00247959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

