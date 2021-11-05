Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Sells $17,519.13 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $17,519.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTRX opened at $56.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 83.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth approximately $36,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,237,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.