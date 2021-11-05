Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quanta’s shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The trend is likely to continue, given impressive third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7% and grew 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by record revenues and strong margins from the Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment. Operating margin fell 60 basis points or bps. Quanta has been witnessing weather, regulatory, permitting, project timing and execution challenges, which are likely to impact its future results as well. Despite these headwinds, the company raised its revenues, adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021. Encouragingly, backlog also rose from 2020-end and from the year-ago period.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

NYSE PWR traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $115.86. 48,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,009. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $122.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

