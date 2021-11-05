Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $137.81. 9,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,119,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,787,219.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $420,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 953,970 shares of company stock valued at $113,605,284 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $117,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

